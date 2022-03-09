Wingstop (WING) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) recently:

2/22/2022 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/17/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $156.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $168.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $168.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WING opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.72.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,071 shares of company stock worth $1,341,545. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

