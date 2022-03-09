Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.88.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

