WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $42.24. 430,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 464,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,765,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.