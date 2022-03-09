WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 997,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MAPS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

