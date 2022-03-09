WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 997,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
MAPS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.83.
WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WM Technology (MAPS)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.