Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 12,740 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OLO by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in OLO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLO traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -17.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

