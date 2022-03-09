Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,989,163. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,776,021. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $256.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

