Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

SPOT traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.64. The company had a trading volume of 45,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,382. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $125.84 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -105.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.86.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

