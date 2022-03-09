Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $134.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,543. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.81 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

