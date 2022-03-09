Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.800-$-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $532 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.41 million.Workiva also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.67.

Workiva stock traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $101.33. 8,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,194. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -135.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.19.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

