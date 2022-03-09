WOWswap (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $74,485.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $74,485.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00013364 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.71 or 0.06500809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,031.02 or 0.99877263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00041682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044492 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

