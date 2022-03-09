W&T Offshore Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 32,973 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,321% compared to the average volume of 1,362 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 470,727 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 107,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $841.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.63.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

