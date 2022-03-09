XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.76.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 6.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.