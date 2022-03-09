Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $2,416,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.