Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Robert W. Baird

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XPOF. Raymond James cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $19.40 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

