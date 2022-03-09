Xuez (XUEZ) Price Reaches $0.0151

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Xuez has a total market cap of $64,527.23 and $50,615.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,245,410 coins and its circulating supply is 4,278,976 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

