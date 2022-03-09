Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will post $11.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.96 million to $11.78 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $5.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $77.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.46 million to $117.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.10 million, with estimates ranging from $60.88 million to $98.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.
In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $447,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,189 shares of company stock worth $4,039,015 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,106. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $406.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
