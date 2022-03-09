Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.51 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after buying an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,678,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

