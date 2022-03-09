YENTEN Hits 1-Day Volume of $41.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $98,195.76 and $41.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,160.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.05 or 0.06439749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.19 or 0.00254243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.20 or 0.00738121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.00449954 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.00329834 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

