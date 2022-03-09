Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.19)-($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.45.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 218,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

