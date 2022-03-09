YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,085 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.71. 324,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,683. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

