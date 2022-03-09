YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.41. 33,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,407. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

