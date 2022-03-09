YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $17.58 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 177,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 303,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.19. 176,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,869. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

