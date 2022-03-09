YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 97 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

NYSE:CSL traded up $9.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,128. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.15 and a 200-day moving average of $225.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.44 and a 12 month high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

