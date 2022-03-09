YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,164 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.17. 122,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,563. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.