York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. York Water has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $605.32 million, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in York Water by 191.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in York Water by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of York Water by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

