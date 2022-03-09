Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.81. 14,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,541. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $102.65 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

