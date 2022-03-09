Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Check Point Software Technologies also reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.71. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

