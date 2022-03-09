Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.26 Million

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) to report $300.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.04 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $301.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,835,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,560,000 after buying an additional 201,201 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150,181 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after acquiring an additional 803,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 63,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,314. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 118.58%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

