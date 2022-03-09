Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will post $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.05 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock worth $2,425,689. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $55,866,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.