Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. The company had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 75,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,455 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 78,918 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

