Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $136.46. 12,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,525. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

