Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SMPL stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.08.
About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
