Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

