Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) to post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $2.89. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $15.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $15.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $84.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

