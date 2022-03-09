Zacks: Analysts Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,960. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

