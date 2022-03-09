Zacks: Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post $3.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) will announce $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $3.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $15.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW opened at $223.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.78. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.