Zacks: Analysts Expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MedAvail.

Get MedAvail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter worth $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in MedAvail in the second quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MedAvail in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MedAvail by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MedAvail by 760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MedAvail stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.64. MedAvail has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

MedAvail Company Profile (Get Rating)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedAvail (MDVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.