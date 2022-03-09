Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.50. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,718. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.75.
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.
