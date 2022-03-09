Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Post $2.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) will post $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the highest is $2.91. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,966,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $136.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.58. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $144.64. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.