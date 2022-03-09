Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.07). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,718,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,484,000 after purchasing an additional 711,616 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. 3,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $944.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

