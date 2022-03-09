Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) to report $4.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.11 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.72.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $10.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.66. 16,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,489. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $268.51 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $720,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after buying an additional 793,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 429,082 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

