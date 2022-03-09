Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will post $54.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.10 million and the lowest is $52.58 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $49.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $223.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $228.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $236.92 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $246.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. 37,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $696.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.