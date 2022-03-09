Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $971.66 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $725.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CBRE Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. 225,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,702. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

