Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

In other news, Director James Michael Mcguire acquired 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,508 shares of company stock valued at $162,881. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

