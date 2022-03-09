Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. GoPro posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in GoPro by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

GPRO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. 96,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,911. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.17. GoPro has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

