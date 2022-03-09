Zacks: Brokerages Expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,523. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

