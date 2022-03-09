Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Hold

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

