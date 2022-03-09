Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CM. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.83.

NYSE:CM opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $96.98 and a 1-year high of $132.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are scheduled to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 43.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 136,519 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 187,454 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

