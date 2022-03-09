Zacks Investment Research Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WHF. Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.36.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

