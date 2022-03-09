Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,353 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 86.0% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 707,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $27,054,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZLAB stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

