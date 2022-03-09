Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($104.89) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.16 ($102.34).

ZAL stock opened at €45.04 ($48.96) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($54.20). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.91.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

